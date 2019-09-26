The nonprofit Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., offers a variety of productions throughout the year.
Tickets are available online at phtww.com or by calling the box office, open from noon-5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and two hours before every show at 529-6500.
The 2019 Live Cinema Series is sponsored in part by Shakespeare Walla Walla — a local 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization that aims to make Shakespeare and theater approachable and entertaining to students in eastern Washington and Oregon.
Productions are filmed live in England and rebroadcast to select theaters.
Live Cinema Series broadcasts feature behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and detailed close-ups of performers.
Latin-style bluegrass here Oct. 18
Che Aplache performs in concert at Gesa Power House Theatre on Oct. 18.
Troop left home at a young age, emigrating from this country in search of a better life.
Raised in the North Carolina Piedmont, in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Troop came of age to the music of bluegrass and all-night jam sessions at festivals, but being a young, queer man in the South, at a certain point he no longer felt welcome in his own home region.
Troop took refuge abroad, traveling Europe and immersing himself in his two great loves: music and language. He studied Spanish in Spain, spent summers in Morocco and eventually moved to Japan to teach English.
He carried his music and fiddle with him, picking up elements of flamenco, jazz manouche and swing.
In 2010, Joe immigrated to Argentina, and looking to make friends and build a scene, he began teaching bluegrass.
Nine years later, Troop leads Che Apalache, featuring three talented Latin American musicians — two from Argentina, Franco Martino (guitar), Martin Bobrik (mandolin), and from Mexico Pau Barjau (banjo) — performing a fusion of Latin and American roots music.
Famed banjo player and cross-genre trailblazer Béla Fleck was so taken with the band that he signed on to produce their 2019 album, “Rearrange My Heart,” on Free Dirt Records.
“I love to work with music that intrigues, excites and inspires me,” Fleck said, “and that describes Che Apalache to a T! We first met at my Blue Ridge Banjo Camp last year. They had come from Buenos Aires and asked to play for me. I was blown away and they blew away the crowd a few days later. It’s been a blast to get to know them in the creative environment; together we’ve come up with what I believe is a truly striking album.”
With Béla Fleck as producer on their latest album, Che Apalache is a success story, but Troop hasn’t returned to the States after more than a decade abroad to comfort listeners. He’s here to challenge the narrative, to speak directly on what American policies and perspectives are doing to the world.
“We’re trying to take our message to the people who most need to hear it,” says Troop. “We want to have respectful dialogue with people that aren’t coming from the same place we are, and we want to challenge their way of thinking.”
The band spent years perfecting Stanley Brothers-style harmonies, trying to get the sound just right.
They married that sound with brutally honest lyrics lamenting Trump’s rhetoric for “The Wall.”
They sang the song at a famous Virginia fiddler’s convention the same day that Nazis marched in the streets of nearby Charlottesville, and had to drop everything and run for safety when an enraged audience member stormed the backstage to attack them.
Che Apalache was formed to enjoy music, to honor it, and to bridge the gap between North and South America, creating a vision of a truly “American” music.
‘40s-style singers to perform at PHT
America’s Sweethearts will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Power House.
America has loved the swinging sounds of female close-harmony groups even before The Andrews Sisters hit the airwaves with “Bei Mir Bist Du Schön” in 1937, but audiences will hear those vintage songs with fresh ears when America’s Sweethearts take the stage in a fresh, vibrant show.
The New York City-based trio has performed across the United States at iconic spaces honoring veterans, such as the Intrepid Air and Space Museum, the WASP Museum, as well as large theaters and intimate cabaret venues, getting crowds tapping their feet to hits like “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” as they celebrate history through their crystal-clear harmony and colorful costumes.
With selections from the Great American Songbook, classic Broadway, pop tunes from the 1950s and jazz, America’s Sweethearts navigate their way through a variety of trios, duets, and solo features.
Reserved seating tickets are $30-$35.