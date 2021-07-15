Indie-pop trio We Three will play 7 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N Sixth Ave.
Siblings Joshua, Bethany and Manny captured America’s attention with a 2018 America’s Got Talent audition in which they performed an original song dedicated to their mother.
The video has more than 12 million views on YouTube. They performed to a sold-out house at the Power House Theatre in 2019.
Tickets are available at phtww.org or call the box office at 509-529-6500.
The theater is currently open at full capacity. Current COVID-19 guidelines are available on the website and ticketholders will be updated during the week before each show with any changes.