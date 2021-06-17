Works by watercolorist Barb Ruble of Gig Harbor, Washington, are currently featured at Coffee Perk, 41 S. First Ave., in downtown Walla Walla.
During the coronavirus-caused isolation in 2020, Ruble relied on painting to relieve stress.
“I could go into my studio and leave all worries behind," she said.
Many of her paintings show a path that Ruble says symbolizes a way forward to a more normal life.
She is looking forward to a trip to Sicily in October to be inspired once more by the vibrant and colorful scenes that Italy provides.
Ruble’s art will be on display throughout the summer.
She has previously shown her work in the Walla Walla Valley at Three Rivers Winery, Plumb Cellars and Cavu Cellars and is a juried board member of Peninsula Art League of Gig Harbor.