Adam Sisk recently installed a body of watercolors and India inks at Quirk Brewing, 425 B St.
Twenty-three of his smaller works are in the main brew room and eight new, larger India ink landscapes are in the taproom space. The show runs through June 30.
Viewing is 4-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday.
Sisk said most of the art is landscapes of Walla Walla, from Bennington Lake to back alleys downtown with a few self portraits mixed in. The most recent works were created in winter 2020 and spring 2021.
The Connecticut native owns Sisk Landscape & Construction in Walla Walla. His art school background extends into residential and commercial landscaping services in the surrounding area.
Sisk said works by two other artists are also featured at Quirk: landscape photographs by Cameron Williams and abstract creations by Zoe Miller.