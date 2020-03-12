When someone we know is hurt and needing, we so often want to help, but just as often do not know how. What gesture can we make, what action can we take, to bring comfort?
The answer that watercolor painter Shawna Wright found for this question not only made a difference for the person she was trying to help, but launched her on an unexpected life journey. After earnest prayers to God that he would show her a ministry, something to do for him, she found herself creating paintings of birds incorporating hand-written promises from the Bible.
And those paintings resonate with people.
But first, let’s go back to the beginning:
“In January 2015, my father was in excruciating pain from a severe injury,” the Milton-Freewater artist remembers.
“Dad was over 2,500 miles away, and my heart ached, wanting to help him. I was inspired to make him a journal of Bible promises and hymns.
“It wasn’t beautiful — in fact, it was rather rough as my art ability at that time stopped at stick men — but it was from my heart.”
Every morning for two years Wright emailed her father a scanned copy from her journal. Every day, the pages became more detailed and colorful as, bit by bit, Wright began experimenting with her images. On her father’s birthday, inspired by the desire to do something distinctive, she created her first bird painting.
“Both Dad and I knew that something special had happened,” Wright says.
Within two months, she was sharing her work on Facebook, had launched a website and published her first set of inspirational calendars.
Crediting God for her artistic advancements (“Little did I know that he had enrolled me in his own art class”), Wright has published her sixth yearly calendar, as well as numerous prints, cards, and recently, two prayer journals for mothers featuring 100 of her works.
She writes a weekly blog of short stories and thoughts on the topic of Bible promises, pairing each article with one of her paintings.
She has created numerous commissioned paintings for people who want a customized work in memory of a loved one. And she finds herself invited to share her story at local events, on podcasts and in televised interviews.
“Bible promises have been a key part of my life, one that has given me comfort, hope and happiness.
“My goal is to encourage the discouraged, bring hope to the helpless and comfort to the grieving.”
One of her most memorable commissions involved a woman who sewed blankets for children who have cancer.
The client wanted Wright to design a tag to accompany the blankets.
“I felt a tender spot in my heart for the families of these children, and agreed to do it free of charge,” Wright says.
“Not long before I took on this project, an 8-year-old girl, Julianna Sayler from Walla Walla, lost her fight with brain cancer.
Julianna’s favorite Bible verse had been Joshua 1:9.” (“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”)
Wright drew a golden bird and hand, symbolizing both pediatric cancer awareness and the concept of Jesus holding people in the palm of his hand.
“It is titled, ‘Jesus has me,’ quoting Julianna’s words right until the end.”
Wright gave the original painting to Julianna’s parents.
All proceeds from the hundreds of mini-cards, tags and prints that have been sold of this image are donated to the Julianna Sayler Foundation, which helps families of children with cancer.
With the exception of some commissions, all of Wright’s work features birds with Bible promises.
Designed around a theme — courage, faithfulness, assurance, etc. — the calendars are the driver of each year’s art.
One year the images were rustic and country. Another focused on bold colors and bright flowers.
“I like to mix it up so that each calendar has a feel of its own.
“A theme and harmony is important to me; it’s the glue that holds what I do together.”
She’s come a long way from stick men and scanned journal pages.
And she knows, as with any journey, there are many paths ahead, many twists and bends and switchbacks.
But she takes seriously the Bible promises she incorporates into her artwork, and she knows that her art teacher is serious about working with her.
“I have never taken classes, watched YouTube or read books. I’ve kept my story true — ‘God Taught.’ It’s what gives my work a unique style.”