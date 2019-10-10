Bluewood Alpine Race Team will host a screening of “Timeless,” the 70th annual ski and snowboard film by Warren Miller Entertainment, at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for a prefunk party (food truck, silent auction, giveaways).
Reserved seating tickets $17 are available online at phtww.com or at 509-529-6500.
Much of the world has changed since Warren Miller started making ski films in 1949, but the passion of snowriders across the globe has stayed the same.
“Timeless” emulates the enduring spirit of winter and gives a deserving nod to the past seven decades of ski cinematography, while looking toward on the future.
The film features a cast of fresh faces, inspirational locales, laughter and camaraderie, and a classic blend of the new and old.
“It’s incredible, looking at the fact that this is number 70,” says narrator Jonny Moseley. “Every year I still get that same feeling I got when I was a kid watching ski movies. I enjoy watching them now more than ever, and that is what Timeless celebrates.”
From the mountains of British Columbia, across the steeps of the Colorado Rockies, to the rooftop of the European Alps, Timeless explores winter stoke around the globe.
Along for the ride are more new athletes than ever before, including Washington locals Tyler Ceccanti and Morgan Hebert, female phenom and Jackson Hole’s 2019 Queen of Corbet’s, Caite Zeliff, Olympic mogul skier Jaelin Kauf, Baker Boyd, Connery Lundin, Austin Ross, and Canadian World Cup ski racer, Erin Mielzynski. Plus, returning to the screen are industry veterans Rob Deslauriers, Lorraine Huber, Marcus Caston, Amie Engerbretson, and Forrest Jillson, as well as ski legend Glen Plake.
BART is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and inspiring lifelong participation in the sport of skiing, character development through good sportsmanship and hard work, family cohesion through mutual participation and fellowship through teamwork. For more information visit skibart.org.