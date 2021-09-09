On a recent summer’s night, the Shop Singers walked onto a stage in the middle of Walla Walla’s downtown, the biggest they had performed in recent years, and greeted a seated audience framed by fairy lights.
By the time they left the stage — a second time, after the crowd called out for an encore — much of the audience was on its feet, dancing.
It’s hard for even the members of Shop Singers to pin down exactly what kind of music they play. The band’s five current members have distinct musical tastes, some preferring pop or folk, hard rock or whiskey blues.
“Everybody brings a different element to the table,” said Chris Jonlick, one of the band’s guitarists, drummers and its lead singer.
“Our drummer (Braedyn Bruner) loves a lot of fast-paced, punk rock-type stuff. Nate (Carlile) likes the harder rock stuff. I like the sissy music,” Jonlick said with a giggle. “And then Brendan (Hummel) likes the darker indie rock stuff and Ty (Lane) loves country.”
While they often get labeled as alt-rock, they half-jokingly refer to their blend of styles and sensibilities as Xennial Rock, a play on their Gen X and Millennial members.
Part of why the accidental alchemy of their sound is difficult to categorize is it wasn’t exactly intentional; instead, it grew organically out of the local music scene, as other bands and sonic experiments contracted, dispersed and coalesced.
Singers in a shop
The Shop Singers started, conveniently enough, as singers in Jonlick’s shop.
“And literally it was ‘Shop Singers 2’ at the time, because it was just two of us in my shop learning how to play the guitar,” Jonlick said. “We started getting small gigs and playing a ton of open mics and stuff like that.”
But the other member of the band, who worked as an Alaskan fisherman, eventually had to step away from the band to focus on work and other priorities. In the years to come, Jonlick kept plugging away with it, and there were several iterations of the band before its current form took shape.
There were fiddle players at one point, more pianists, even a saxophone player. Band members came and went.
Some came back. Carlile first played with Jonlick in another band, Shanks Pony, and would come watch the Shop Singers 2 at Sapolil Cellars, a since-shuttered winery and music venue that was once the heart of the community’s music scene.
In 2015, when Walla Walla hosted Gentlemen of the Road, a festival that attracted big name acts like Mumford and Sons and the Foo Fighters, Jonlick was determined to get onto the bill. But it seemed like such a momentous event demanded a fuller sound, so Carlile was recruited just for the duration of the festival.
He left for a time, and the band went through a number of different permutations in the interim. But Carlile was recruited again the next year to play a show.
“I came back in, and after the show (drummer Braedyn Bruner) came up to me and he says, ‘You’re not leaving the band,’” Carlile said, chuckling. “And I haven’t left.”
Bruner was a childhood friend of Jonlick’s, and Hummel was a childhood friend of Bruner’s. Jonlick had met Lane, a guitarist, singer and frontman for the country band Frog Hollow, through the local music scene, and eventually started to critique and add to each other’s songwriting process. After a time, Lane became a Shop Singer.
Trust and beer
The band’s lineup has gone largely unchanged since 2016, but since it first formed in Jonlick’s shop, the group has gone from performing a lot of folk-influenced music to leaning more into its current indie rock sound.
Each new member has brought along personal preferences and tastes and learned to trust that the other musicians will bring to the table what any particular song needs.
Jonlick still leads the band and sometimes will corral everyone when things stray too far away from how a song was originally envisioned, but for the most part everyone writes their own parts of the song.
“All of our new songs have been written at band practice,” Jonlick said. “We’ll take a break from practicing the stuff that we’ve been playing forever, and I’ll start playing a riff, Nate will start playing a riff and people will just fill in the pieces.”
The town’s music scene has grown a lot over the years, from jam nights at Sapolil Cellars to the proliferation of wineries booking acts and the downtown shows recently added to the plaza, where Jonlick walked on stage barefoot — he’s more comfortable that way, he said — with his bandmates in August. And the group has evolved right alongside it, developing its sound, learning to collaborate and setting sights on higher goals.
“There was a good amount of time where we were all just broke, so we needed the money from the shows to, you know, pay bills and eat,” Jonlick said.
But as the group’s financial situation has stabilized, the members no longer pay themselves for the shows they play, he said. Instead, that revenue gets funneled into a band account.
“That account allows us to drink beer and get merchandise,” Jonlick said.
The Shop Singers had hoped to show off some of their new music at Chinook Fest, a three-day music festival near Naches, Washington, that was expected to attract upwards of 2,000 people. For years, the festival had been a goal the group worked toward. In 2020, that goal had been sidelined by the pandemic. They were scheduled to play this year, until a wildfire near the venue caused the festival to be postponed yet again.
But it hasn’t been canceled, they’re quick to note, and the Shop Singers will be onstage at Chinook Fest in 2022.
In the meantime, the Xennial rock group is redirecting its energies to putting together its first studio album. They’ve already released three of their older songs, including “Prayer,” “Giving Tree” and “Come Home,” which were recorded in a Tri-Cities studio. But the Shop Singers are turning to Sam Martinez, who has a recording studio in Walla Walla, to put together their first full album.
“We’re going to take all of our resources and dump most of them into getting some more songs out there,” Jonlick said. “Because we’ve written so many.”
