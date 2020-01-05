Walla Wallans learn a skill of the past

Basket-weaving classes at Fort Walla Walla Museum sell out monthly, regularly demonstrating the community’s desire to learn, create and share this timeless art with family.
On Friday morning, newcomer basket weavers at the fort were recreating the “egg basket,” which originates in the Appalachian Mountains.
Women sat in a circle with wet, flat reeds in their hands and smiles on their faces, learning how to make the basket.
“My family is from Appalachia, and they’re all crafty. I was the scientist, the black sheep of the family,” said Alison Kirby.
Appalachia is a 205,000-square-mile region that follows the spine of the Appalachian Mountains from southern New York to northern Mississippi.
Kirby’s parents do quilting and wood carving with Appalachian styles and influences, she said.
She came Friday to learn how to make an Appalachian egg basket to give to her sister, who previously made her a rounded-bottom basket, she said.
“If it doesn’t spring apart, it is a success,” Kirby said.
The egg basket is made with two round, reed rings attached adjacent to each other, forming two elliptical shapes with a “God’s eye” on each side, which is a specific square weaving pattern.
After the shapes are joined, round reeds are cut and placed across each God’s eye, making a base for the bottom called “ribs.” The ribs are formed to separate the bottom into two sections that dip from the center of the basket.
These two dips are what makes the basket specifically crafted for eggs and is called a double-bottom basket, said Maribeth Bergstrom, the instructor.
The weaving begins when flat reeds are dipped in water and weaved around the ribs to fill the holes in the bottom, until the crafter makes it to the center.
The round reed is dyed green, red and pink pastel colors for the rings, ribs and God’s eyes’. These provide accent colors for the white basket.
“Used centuries ago for gathering eggs in the mountains of Appalachia, the baskets are intended for gathering instead of sitting on a table,” Bergstrom said.
Kirby’s sister has chickens, so the basket will be a useful gift for collecting eggs, she said.
“It’s nice to have something that’s not plastic and made in China,” Kirby said.
The repetition is relaxing. Now that she has learned how to make them, she said she will make more at home.
“It might be fun to teach a friend and do it together or get a group of women in a circle to talk about our husbands and laugh together while we’re making baskets. It’s kind of like psychotherapy,” Kirby said.
Kristin Fry, who is a volunteer tour guide at the museum, bought a gift certificate to the class for herself and her mom as a Christmas present.
“It’s a way my mother and I can spend a morning together,” she said. “I like learning to do everything I can on my own; it’s good for the human spirit.”
She said she learns new skills to help ward off dementia.
She is very thankful the basket-weaving teacher, Bergstrom, decided to pass along this skill.
“We’re losing so many skills,” Fry said. “... It’s valuable to not lose information.”
Fry has chickens and ducks and is eager to use the basket for what it was originally designed, she said.
For these regular Fort Walla Walla classes, the instructor provides the supplies and volunteers her time once or twice a month to teach the four-hour classes, Bergstrom said.
“It costs me about $5 to $6 per person,” she said.
Bergstrom also has been a volunteer for the museum for a couple years and just finished her two-year term as president of the Fort Walla Walla Museum board.
“It’s a way to make money for the museum,” she said, noting that classes fill up and there is a waiting list.
A new class just started on how to make coiled pine needle baskets. Bergstrom also teaches a class on making round reed baskets.
“My sister used to teach basket weaving 35 years ago at Carnegie; she taught me,” Bergstrom said.
Many of the students were eager to use their baskets for collecting eggs or pine cones; some will put them out for holiday festivities.
The class costs $30 for non-members of the Fort Walla Walla Museum and $25 for members. More classes will be provided monthly on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit ubne.ws/basket-weaving or email info@fwwm.org to be put on a waiting list.