COLLEGE PLACE — Now in their 30th year, Walla Walla Valley Bands will perform from 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Walla Walla Valley Academy Auditorium, 300 SW Academy Way.
WWVB will present their “Out of This World” fall concert, which honors the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
The Concert Band, Mill Creek Jazz Ensemble and Main Street Jazz Band will perform. Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for students, are available at the door.
The Concert Band program, conducted by Gary Gemberling, will feature space themes, such as “Doctor Who: Through Time and Space,” “Star Wars” and “Jupiter” from “The Planets,” by Gustav Holst.
Main Street Jazz Band, conducted by Gemberling, will play “Along Came Betty” by Benny Golson, “Message from Westlake” by Mike Kamuf, “Shiny Stockings” by Frank Foster and “Star Eyes” by Gene DePaul and Don Raye.
The Mill Creek Jazz Band, conducted by Glen Mitchell, will perform “GIMME SAMBA DAT!” composed and arranged by Chris Sharp, “Mr. Lucky” (soprano sax featuring Mike Agidius) composed by Henry Mancini and arranged by Mark Taylor, “How High the Moon” (trombone featured) arranged by Dave Wolpe, and “Amoroso,” composed and arranged by Benny Carter for the Count Basie Orchestra.
This is Gemberling’s third year directing the Concert Band. He has toured the country, performing trumpet with various bands and Broadway musicals.
For 20 years he served as instrumental and vocal director at Lewiston High School. He is now a music professor at Whitman College.
“If you have seen Gary conduct any concerts, you know what a showman he is,” according to Kay Raddatz in a release.
Concert Band has about 70 members who range from teenagers to retirees. Some members are new; some have been with the band since it was formed in 1989.
Auditions are not necessary to join the band. Rehearsals are 7-8:30 p.m Tuesdays at the Walla Walla Valley Academy band room.
For more details, contact Kay Raddatz at markkay@charter.net or 509-522-5240.