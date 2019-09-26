COLLEGE PLACE — As a fundraiser for its music program, Walla Walla Valley Academy will host guitarist and double-neck guitjo player Joe Scott and cellist Hannah Alkire, a duo called Acoustic Eidolon, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in the WWVA auditorium, 300 S.W. Academy Way.
General admission is $25; $75 per family and $15 per student. Call 525-1050 or online see wwva.org/paymybill and select fundraiser.
With 11 CDs and a DVD to their credit, the husband and wife perform a signature “new acoustic” sound, blending Celtic, Americana, world and flamenco musical influences.
The double-neck guitjo has 14 strings for which Scott has developed his own style and technique, playing both necks simultaneously.
Classically-trained Alkire studied with G. Magyar of the Hungarian String Quartet and is recognized internationally for her tone and impeccable playing and for “taking the cello places it’s never been before.”
They’ve performed in Germany, England, France, Canada, Norway, Australia and around the U.S.
Some of the proceeds will go to the orchestra, which is planning a trip to Austria in 18 months.
WWVA Band students plan to participate in a special series of concerts in Hawaii commemorating the end of World War II, Gish said.