COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University wwudrama students are back on the boards this spring after the coronavirus pandemic shut live productions down.
They will present prolific playwright Lauren Gunderson’s drama, “I and You” from 9-10:30 p.m. May 22 and 29, 2-3:30 p.m. May 23 and 30 and 7-8:30 p.m. May 27 on Donnie Rigby Stage in Canaday Technology Center, Southwest Davis Avenue, on the WWU campus.
Admission is $10. Tickets are available for advance purchase only at ubne.ws/wwudrama. Seating is limited and masks must be worn.
WWU Academic Advisement and Curriculum and JumpStart Coordinator Jerry Entze with wwudrama describes “I and You” as “an ode to youth, life, love and the strange beauty of human connectedness.”
Gunderson’s plot centers on Caroline who’s been housebound for months due to illness. She’s as quick and sardonic as fellow high school student Anthony is athletic, sensitive and popular.
One afternoon, Anthony arrives unexpectedly at Caroline’s door with a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass,” an urgent assignment from their English teacher.
As they let their guard down and share secrets, the seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks a much deeper mystery that brought them together.
Atlanta native Gunderson is a playwright, screenwriter and short story author who has taught playwriting via in-person classes at Marin Theatre Company and virtually during the pandemic from her San Francisco home. Playscripts.com cites Gunderson as America’s most produced living playwright in 2017 and 2019-20.
Theater on the WWU campus has been a tradition since 1961 when Walla Walla College Professor Donnie Rigby directed a stage play for the women’s club weekend.
Drama offerings expanded to a fully staged play being produced at least once a year. The program offers a full season of shows now in two facilities, including two main stage productions and the annual student-directed Festival of Shorts.