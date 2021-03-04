By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Through his art, Walla Walla Walla University professor and artist Matthew Pierce explores ideas and assumptions attached to commonplace and nostalgic objects, revealing in them how perceptions are possibly altered by one’s time and perspective of the subjects.
His work will be featured in the Analog Life exhibit at Combine Art Collective, 130 E. Rose St., in The Showroom on Colville. Viewing hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Pierce earned an art degree from WWU and a master’s of fine arts from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.
For Pierce, the canvas has increasingly become an experimentation with different techniques of paint application. Particularly interested in exploring the line between traditional representation and abstraction, Pierce’s paintings reflect his simultaneous use of both approaches.
His paintings are characterized by broad exuberant brushstroke applications of paint, color and tonal harmonies, giving objects an essence of joy and a wry playfulness.
For more information about the gallery, see combineartcollective.com or email combineartcollective130@gmail.com. For more about Pierce, see Matthewpiercefineart.com or piercecreative.com or on Instagram, see @pierceposse4.