COLLEGE PLACE — The Walla Walla University Music Department will feature professor of music Kraig Scott on organ in a faculty recital from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday at WWU Church, 212 S.W. Fourth St.
Scott’s recital will feature works by Bach, Handel, Buxtehude, Albright and other composers.
Scott conducts choirs at WWU and teaches harpsichord and organ. He is also minister of music and organist at University Church.
He’s made multiple recital appearances in Europe, North America, and the Far East. He has presented master classes at colleges and universities across the United States and for the American Guild of Organists.