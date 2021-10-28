COLLEGE PLACE — Tickets are on sale for Walla Walla University's fall musical, "A Year With Frog and Toad," by brothers Robert Reale and Willie Reale, based on the books written and illustrated by Arnold Lobel.
Performances will be 7 p.m. Nov. 6, 11, and 13 , with 2 p.m. matinees Nov. 7 and 14 in Village Hall, 204 S. College Ave. For the $10 tickets, call the wwudrama box office at 509-527-2832 or go to ubne.ws/frogandtoad. Masks are required.
Adrianne Lobel commissioned a musical based on her father's characters and designed the set based on her father's writings. The musical follows the adventures of the amphibious worrywart toad and perky frog, with their assorted colorful hopping, crawling and flying companions, over the course of a year.
Wikipedia reports "the show broke new ground by bringing professional children's theater to Broadway, sparking the interest of the age 3-to-10 set." The five-actor piece is frequently played by community theater companies.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.