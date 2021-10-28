"A Year with Frog and Toad"

Walla Walla University students rehearse for the musical "A Year with Frog and Toad."

 Courtesy

COLLEGE PLACE — Tickets are on sale for Walla Walla University's fall musical, "A Year With Frog and Toad," by brothers Robert Reale and Willie Reale, based on the books written and illustrated by Arnold Lobel.

Performances will be 7 p.m. Nov. 6, 11, and 13 , with 2 p.m. matinees Nov. 7 and 14 in Village Hall, 204 S. College Ave. For the $10 tickets, call the wwudrama box office at 509-527-2832 or go to ubne.ws/frogandtoad. Masks are required.

Adrianne Lobel commissioned a musical based on her father's characters and designed the set based on her father's writings. The musical follows the adventures of the amphibious worrywart toad and perky frog, with their assorted colorful hopping, crawling and flying companions, over the course of a year.

Wikipedia reports "the show broke new ground by bringing professional children's theater to Broadway, sparking the interest of the age 3-to-10 set." The five-actor piece is frequently played by community theater companies.

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

Load comments