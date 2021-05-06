Walla Walla Symphony’s Souvenir of Strings concert will feature pianist, arranger and composer Jasnam Daya Singh.
Singh will perform “Jazz Concertino for Piano and String Orchestra.”
The concert will be 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, live at Walla Walla University Church, 212 SW Fourth St., College Place, and via livestream.
The program will also feature George Walker’s “Lyric for Strings;” Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings;” and Ernest Bloch’s “Concerto Grosso No. 2.”
Singh was born Weber Ribeiro Drummond in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1962. He adopted the stage name Weber Iago in the mid-90s as a homage to the Roma people, also known as Gypsies. Since taking initiation in the Sikh religion Amrit in 2013, he adopted his current name.
Jasnam has spent his musical life researching types of sounds, ultimately dedicating most of his endeavors to uniting elements of classical, jazz and Brazilian music.
In Brazil, Singh spent years developing his craft as a concert pianist and composer, writing mostly piano and chamber music works. In the early ‘80s he began developing a strong interest in jazz, which prompted his move to Los Angeles in 1987.
During the time he spent in the Monterey Peninsula he formed different ensembles over the years. The most important in his career was the sextet Zen-Blend in 1991, which was, then, categorized as esoteric jazz. In late 2008 he moved to Vancouver, Washington.
He’s recorded a variety of albums, performed at festivals, recorded with jazz luminaries, given clinics and workshops around the world.
He co-leads band SEVA with Bulgarian guitarist-composer Hristo Vitchev and features world class musicians such as Dan Robbins on bass and Mike Shannon on drums.
Livestream access and a limited number of in-person tickets are available to purchase. All programs, dates, times and guest artists are subject to change.
For ticket information and other details, go to wwsymphony.org.