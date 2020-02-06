Walla Walla Symphony will welcome Grammy Award-winning Los Angeles Guitar Quartet to the Cordiner Hall stage, 44 S. Park St., on the Whitman College campus, at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Recognized as one of America’s premier instrumental ensembles, LAGQ is comprised of four uniquely accomplished musicians who bring a new energy to the concert stage, according to a release.
Their program includes Latin, African, Far East, Irish, Folk and American classics music styles to transport listeners around the world in a single concert experience.
The performance will feature the LAGQ only and does not include symphony musicians.
Single tickets are $25-35 for adults, $15-25 for university/college students with ID and $10 for youths 18 and younger. Columbia REA makes possible the reduced price youth tickets.
Tickets may be purchased at wwsymphony.org, 509-529-8020 or at 13½ E. Main St., Suite 201, Walla Walla.
Before the concert and during intermission, enjoy a glass of wine from featured wine sponsor Dunham Cellars for $5 a glass (all proceeds benefit the Walla Walla Symphony).
Sweet treats as well as LAGQ merchandise will also be available to purchase in the lobby.