By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
The Walla Walla Symphony, led by Music Director and Conductor Yaacov Bergman, has reimagined its 2020-2021 season to continue serving its mission and community while prioritizing the health and safety of musicians, staff, volunteers and patrons, said WWS Patron Relations Coordinator Rachel Condie in a release.
During its 114th season, the Symphony plans to offer five, approximately one-hour long concerts performed by smaller ensembles.
A diverse collection of music has been selected that includes familiar composers and pieces, such as Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik” and Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings,” and vibrant, compelling works by talented living composers like Jessie Montgomery and Ney Rosauro.
All concerts will be available in a high-quality, virtual format and in-person audiences will only be allowed when it is deemed safe by local and state health officials, Condie said.
“As we move through the season, we will use current recommendations and guidelines from the Walla Walla County Health Department, the state and the performance venues to develop and implement safety protocols for both rehearsals and performances.”
More details about the Symphony’s safety plan is at wwsymphony.org.
The season will open on Jan. 26 with Baroque Celebration, a program led by guest conductor Kraig Scott featuring three Baroque musical jewels performed at the Walla Walla University Church. The concert will start with Arcangelo Corelli’s “Concerto grosso No. 8,” a work commonly known as “The Christmas Concerto”. The program will also include Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 5,” played in the High Baroque style by a quintet of Symphony musicians with guest artists Francely Zurita on flute and master keyboardist Scott on harpsichord; and J.S. Bach’s “Piano Concerto in D minor” featuring Walla Walla University’s professor of piano Jinhyang Park as guest soloist. The concert will be a livestream performance only with no in-person audience. Tickets to the livestream will be available on Jan. 12.
The second concert, Souvenir of Strings, will celebrate the diversity of music. The program begins with “Lyric for Strings” by George Walker, the first African American composer to have won the Pulitzer Prize for music. It is paired with “Concerto No. 1 for Marimba” by Brazilian composer Ney Rosauro with marimba virtuoso Brett Paschal as soloist; Samuel Barber’s somber, hypnotic work “Adagio for Strings;” and Ernest Bloch’s “Concerto Grosso No. 2” for string quartet and orchestra.
World-renowned jazz clarinetist Ken Peplowski returns to Walla Walla for the third concert as featured soloist for Classical Meets Jazz. The collage of compositions combines the music of young American composer Jessie Montgomery with works of Aaron Copland, Eddie Sauter and Charlie Parker.
The fourth concert, A Little Night Music, is a program of works by and in the style of Mozart that opens with Mozart’s suite, “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.: It continues with a violin concerto by Joseph Boulogne, “Chevalier de Saint-Georges,” best remembered as the first known classical composer of African ancestry. This work will feature violinist and Walla Walla native Anna Burgess Maberry as soloist. The program concludes with Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major, K.201.”
The final program of the season, Let Freedom Ring, will be a celebration of African American music featuring pianist and scholar Karen Walwyn as the soloist for Florence Price’s “Piano Concerto in One Movement.”
The program will also include the world premiere of a new symphonic piece, “What We See Beyond Broken Bridges,” composed for this event by Walwyn and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7.”
Tickets will be available two weeks prior to each performance and can be purchased online or by calling 509-529-8020.
All programs, dates, times and guest artists are subject to change. Visit the Symphony website, see Facebook and Instagram for up-to-date information.
In addition, a special Video On Demand Holiday Concert and Foodraiser will be offered. From now until Jan. 1, an archival video recording of the Walla Walla Symphony’s 2012 performance of Handel’s “Messiah” will be available to purchase. All proceeds will be donated to the Blue Mountain Action Council Food Bank to help benefit those in need in the community.
The 2020-2021 season is supported in part by Banner Bank, Columbia REA, Land Title of Walla Walla County, Inc., the National Endowment for the Arts, Northwest Public Broadcasting, Tallman’s, the Washington State Arts Commission, WESTAF and contributions from individual donors.