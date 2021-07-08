Modeled after the Walla Walla Symphony’s annual free Instrument Petting Zoo, the Traveling Instrument Petting Zoo — TIPZ — program takes the hands-on experience of trying orchestra instruments out of the concert hall and into the community.
Funding came from the Wildhorse and Sunny Day Foundations, which support TIPZ start-up costs, including purchasing necessary instruments and support equipment — instrument travel cases, tent, table and signage.
One Petting Zoo is typically offered each season in conjunction with the symphony’s annual Youth & Family Concert. Anywhere from eight-15 musicians participate depending on availability.
TIPZ will allow the symphony to offer more, smaller-scale Petting Zoos around the area with roughly four-six volunteers who may or may not be symphony musicians. The length of time the program operates at an event will vary: weather permitting, they planned to be at Fourth of July in the Park all day and maybe one or two hours at a farmer’s market.
“Being a new program, it is hard to say what the interest will be, but we hope it will increase as the community becomes more aware of our presence at various events, said WWS Patron Relations Coordinator Rachel Condie.
Families and children attending local festivals, farmer’s markets, community centers and other public gathering places will now be able to try string instruments and a variety of handheld percussion instruments.
Considering COVID-19 protocols, wind and brass instruments will be added when it is deemed safe to do so. The program’s goal, Condie said, “is to ignite a passion for music in the youth of our community and to build positive relationships.”
For more information about TIPZ dates and locations, sign up at wwsymphony.org to receive Walla Walla Symphony emails and follow the Symphony on Facebook and Instagram. Information is also available at 509-529-8020.