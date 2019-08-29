In partnership with Walla Walla Valley Honda, the Walla Walla Symphony is continuing the Test Drive the Symphony program.
Now in its fourth season, “Test Drive the Symphony” is designed to give people who have never been to a Walla Walla Symphony concert the chance to try it out free of charge.
Those new in town or who aren’t sure you enjoy classical music, this program is for you.
To learn more about the available concerts for the 2019-2020 Season and request tickets, visit wwsymphony.org and locate the program page in the Ticket & Event Info menu.
Come hear what you’ve been missing, organizers said.