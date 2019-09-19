The 2019-20 Walla Walla Symphony season opens at 7 p.m. Tuesday with an exploration of folk themes in classical music.
“Tradition” features Walla Walla native Julia Gish Salerno as guest soloist for Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor.
The symphony will also be joined by Chiquillas Ballet for the U.S. premiere of Daniel Freiberg’s “Candombe” (Dance), a piece that combines a popular rhythm from Uruguay and Argentina with elements of classical, modern jazz and tango. The concert will close with Dvorák’s cheerful, lyrical Symphony No. 8.
Gish Salerno’s passion for the violin began with Suzuki lessons at age 2. During her teen years, she won competitions, was an orchestral soloist and scholarship recipient for several prestigious summer festivals.
She graduated with a doctor of music arts in violin performance from the University of Southern California. She was awarded major scholarships for music study at the universities of Michigan and Southern California, where she received her bachelor’s and master’s in music in violin performance.
Performance highlights include a small appearance in the 2009 movie “The Soloist” and performances with musicians like Stevie Wonder and Natalie Cole.
Salerno has served as senior lecturer of violin and viola at Eastern Washington University since 2010.
She also has a private studio in Spokane, serves as co-director of the Walla Walla Suzuki Institute, and teaches at the Green Mountain Suzuki Institute in Vermont each summer.
The “Inside the Music” pre-concert talk begins shortly after 6 p.m. in the lobby of Cordiner Hall. Tickets can be purchased online at wwsymphony.org, at 509-529-8020, at the Symphony office at 131/2 E. Main St., Suite 201 or at the door.