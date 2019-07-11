Walla Walla Sweet Onion Festival begins with a family friendly Friday Night 5K Funion Run or walk at 8 p.m. July 19.
It’s the first year for the night run, which begins in the Walla Walla Community College athletic parking lot at the Mill Creek Trail, 500 Tausick Way, according to a release from the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.
The cost for participants is $10 or $20 with a T-shirt.
The 35th Walla Walla Sweet Onion Festival, a celebration of the local agricultural community and highlight of Washington state’s official vegetable, is from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 20 on Main Street between Second and Fourth Avenues.
There will be live music, entertainment, executive chef demonstrations throughout the day with a focus on the Walla Walla Sweet Onion, artisan vendors, food vendors, information vendors and of Walla Walla Sweet Onion growers selling their onions.
The Children’s Museum of Walla Walla will put on a KidZone with jumping castle, face painting, kids activities and games.
Sustainable Living Center and other vendors will have displays. For more details, see downtownwallawalla.com/sweet-onion-festival. To become a vendor, contact Cindy Frost, event Manager at 509-529-8755 or email cindy@downtownwallawalla.com.