Walla Walla Public Library is collaborating with ArtWalla for a public art walk that includes a keepsake coloring book for kids and a map guide.
Beginning on June 29, the maps and coloring books featuring 10 sculptures on the walk will be available to pick up from the library at 238 E. Alder St. or download from ubne.ws/arttourcoloringbook. This event will run through July 31.
The sites on the tour are throughout downtown Walla Walla, from North Rose Street to Second Avenue and East Rose Street to East Poplar Street.
The tour is also accessible on a mobile device at artwalla.com/publicart.
Those finding a favorite piece of public art in Walla Walla may tag the library on Instagram @WallaWallaPublicLibrary with #WWPLartwalk.
For more details, contact Liz George, young people's librarian, at egeorge@wallawallawa.gov or 509-527-4550.