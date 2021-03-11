By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
The Walla Walla Public Library is amplifying women’s stories for Women’s History Month in March.
Nonfiction biography books featured for adults include “One Life,” by Megan Rapinoe with Emma Brockes.
In this sweeping, impassioned memoir, U.S. soccer star Rapinoe recounts her extraordinary athletic career and path to becoming a global social activist. A Northern California native, Rapinoe shares fond memories of playing soccer as a child and in high school, followed by her scholarship to Portland University in the 2000s. After earning a spot on the U.S. Women’s National Team and winning a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics, she went on to two Women’s World Cup victories in 2015 and 2019. The narrative is nicely shaped by co-writer Brockes and mixes Rapinoe’s on-field experiences with those from her private life, including her coming out in 2012 and her relationships with former teammate Abby Wambach and WNBA player Sue Bird. Rapinoe also discusses issues of social justice, among them her fight for pay equity with the U.S. Men’s National Team and her decision in 2016 to kneel during the national anthem in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. “Real change lies within all of us,” she writes, “it is in the choices we make every day.” Rapinoe’s passion for inclusion and equality shines throughout this appealing book, and her hard-won take on the intersection of sports and activism isn’t to be missed.
Nonfiction biography books for youth include “She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm,” by Katheryn Russell-Brown; illustrated by Eric Velasquez
Tracing the remarkable Chisholm’s life from her childhood in Brooklyn and Barbados to her work as a teacher and community activist, Russell-Brown builds to her groundbreaking political career: member of the New York State Assembly, first black woman elected to Congress, and 1972 presidential campaigner — the first black person to run for the office. Though Chisholm, famously was “Unbought and Unbossed,” she is presented as a fighter. “She worked for laws that helped women, children, students, poor people, farmworkers, Native people, and others who were often pushed aside.” The details of those fights remain off the page, complicating the reader’s understanding of the opposition Chisholm faced and the scope of her achievements. Velasquez’s realistic watercolor images use a photographic sensibility to present snapshots of Chisholm’s life. An afterword includes fuller biographical information, photographs, and sources. Ages 6-12.
During Walla Walla Public Library’s temporary closure to the public many resources are still available. Check out this week’s titles via curbside pickup at 238 E. Alder St. Call 509-527-4550 to learn how or visit the website under the Services tab at wallawallapubliclibrary.org.
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.