Walla Walla Public Library and Brittany Brook of Moonshadow Music LLC will host a “Love Your Pet Day” party via Zoom at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The hour-long party will feature sing-alongs, story time and crafts tied to a Valentine-inspired theme.
Activity bags with art supplies and more will be available at Walla Walla Public Library’s curbside pickup at the Alder Street main entrance, 238 E. Alder St., from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday . Look for a posting on Friday of the Zoom event link on library’s Facebook page, ubne.ws/3k5YQSt, and website, ubne.ws/3jW8iYw.
Moonshadow Music and the library previously hosted Zoom parties for Halloween and New Year’s Eve.
Based on positive feedback will they will host five other Zoom events this year: Happy Earth Day on April 24; Summer Reading Launch Party on June 12; Latino Heritage Celebration (Sept. 25); Native American Focus on Nov. 6; and New Year’s Eve Countdown to Noon (Dec. 31).
Questions? Contact the library at 527-4550, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or email wwpl@wallawallawa.gov. More about Brittany Brook and Moonshadow Music can be found at MoonshadowMusicTogether.com.