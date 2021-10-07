The Walla Walla Public Library is highlighting Disability Awareness Month in October.
This week’s adult feature is fiction: “Get a Life, Chloe Brown: A Novel,” by Talia Hibbert.
With "Get a Life, Chloe Brown," Hibbert shows how standard romance tropes — misunderstandings, meddling sisters, a steamy camping trip — can be elevated to sublime pleasure in the hands of a brilliant writer. Everything about Chloe and Red's story feels honest, specific and real. — The New York Times Book Review
The youth selection is nonfiction, “The Disability Experience: Working Toward Belonging," by Hannalora Leavitt.
Readers are invited to rethink the way people with disabilities are viewed. Leavitt, who is blind, explains that like others, people with disabilities also want independence, opportunities and the ability to reach their goals. A strong introduction to disabilities. Ages 12–17. — School Library Journal
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E. Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details
Other books are available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.
