The Walla Walla Public Library theme for July is summer.

Ladies of the House

This week’s adult feature is fiction: “Ladies of the House,” by Lauren Edmondson.

Warm, witty, and whip-smart. Edmondson’s talent shines in her expertly crafted story of two sisters breaking free of their father’s legacy. A sensational debut. — Amy Mason Doan, author of “The Summer List” and “Lady Sunshine.”

Again Again

The youth selection is fiction: “Again Again,” by E. Lockhart.

Adelaide Buchwald is spending the summer dog sitting for her teachers at Alabaster Prep, an elite New England boarding school — and processing both her recent breakup and her brother Toby’s opioid addiction. Soon she runs into Jack Cavallero, a boy who wrote a poem about her two years before. What begins as a typical young adult romance becomes a thoughtful exploration of the expectations Adelaide places on herself and others; in each timeline, she must confront her own fears and shortcomings. Toby’s addiction is sensitively portrayed; the sibling relationship emerges as the true heart of this story in any timeline. Ages 12-17. — Kirkus Reviews

To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.

Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.

 

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,