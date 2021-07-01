The Walla Walla Public Library theme for July is summer.
This week’s adult feature is fiction: “Ladies of the House,” by Lauren Edmondson.
Warm, witty, and whip-smart. Edmondson’s talent shines in her expertly crafted story of two sisters breaking free of their father’s legacy. A sensational debut. — Amy Mason Doan, author of “The Summer List” and “Lady Sunshine.”
The youth selection is fiction: “Again Again,” by E. Lockhart.
Adelaide Buchwald is spending the summer dog sitting for her teachers at Alabaster Prep, an elite New England boarding school — and processing both her recent breakup and her brother Toby’s opioid addiction. Soon she runs into Jack Cavallero, a boy who wrote a poem about her two years before. What begins as a typical young adult romance becomes a thoughtful exploration of the expectations Adelaide places on herself and others; in each timeline, she must confront her own fears and shortcomings. Toby’s addiction is sensitively portrayed; the sibling relationship emerges as the true heart of this story in any timeline. Ages 12-17. — Kirkus Reviews
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.