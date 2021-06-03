The Walla Walla Public Library theme for June highlights Pride Month.
This week’s adult feature is nonfiction: “One Life,” by Megan Rapinoe and Emma Brockes.
In a sweeping and impassioned memoir, U.S. soccer star Rapinoe recounts her extraordinary athletic career and her path to becoming a global social activist.
The narrative is shaped by co-writer Brockes and mixes Rapinoe’s on-field experiences with those from her private life, including her coming out in 2012 and her relationships with former teammate Abby Wambach and WNBA player Sue Bird.
Rapinoe’s passion for inclusion and equality shines throughout this appealing book, and her hard-won take on the intersection of sports and activism isn’t to be missed. — Publisher’s Weekly
The youth selection is nonfiction: “You Do You: Figuring Out Your Body, Dating, and Sexuality,” by Sarah Mirk.
Navigating an ever shifting world of bodies, identities, emotions and expectations can be overwhelming. This volume is educational and engaging; slang terms are employed alongside their scientific counterparts and pop-culture references appear throughout.
The text approaches a range of topics in accessible language: issues relating to gender and sexual orientation, including coming out, allyship, emotional labor, bodies and body image. Highly recommended for teens and adults who care for them. Ages 13-17. — Kirkus Reviews
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.