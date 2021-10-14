The Walla Walla Public Library theme for October is Disability Awareness Month.

This week’s adult feature is nonfiction: “About Us: Essays from the Disability Series of the New York Times” by Peter Catapano and Rosemarie Garland-Thomson.

"Nothing About Us Without Us Is For Us" is the cry of the heart of the disability civil rights movement and this anthology is definitely "about us." Drawn on the groundbreaking New York Times series, it offers firsthand, heart-close accounts of what it's like to live with a disability. — Publisher’s Weekly

The youth selection is a nonfiction picture book: “How to Build a Hug: Temple Grandin and Her Amazing Squeeze Machine,” by Amy Guglielmo and Jacqueline Tourville.

Guglielmo and Tourville gently present the story behind Grandin’s “squeeze machine,” describing Grandin’s childhood love of building and design, as well as her sensitivities: “Temple did not like scratchy socks, whistling teakettles, bright lights, or smelly perfumes.” Hugs, in particular, she found unbearable. Warm illustrations feature human and animal figures that are reminiscent of folk art dolls while showing Grandin’s discomfort with outside stimulation. The authors avoid overt mention of autism in the story, but back matter elaborates on Grandin’s life, career, and contributions to autism awareness. Ages 4–8. — Publisher’s Weekly

To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E. Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.

Many other titles are available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

Load comments