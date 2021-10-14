The Walla Walla Public Library theme for October is Disability Awareness Month.
This week’s adult feature is nonfiction: “About Us: Essays from the Disability Series of the New York Times” by Peter Catapano and Rosemarie Garland-Thomson.
"Nothing About Us Without Us Is For Us" is the cry of the heart of the disability civil rights movement and this anthology is definitely "about us." Drawn on the groundbreaking New York Times series, it offers firsthand, heart-close accounts of what it's like to live with a disability. — Publisher’s Weekly
The youth selection is a nonfiction picture book: “How to Build a Hug: Temple Grandin and Her Amazing Squeeze Machine,” by Amy Guglielmo and Jacqueline Tourville.
Guglielmo and Tourville gently present the story behind Grandin’s “squeeze machine,” describing Grandin’s childhood love of building and design, as well as her sensitivities: “Temple did not like scratchy socks, whistling teakettles, bright lights, or smelly perfumes.” Hugs, in particular, she found unbearable. Warm illustrations feature human and animal figures that are reminiscent of folk art dolls while showing Grandin’s discomfort with outside stimulation. The authors avoid overt mention of autism in the story, but back matter elaborates on Grandin’s life, career, and contributions to autism awareness. Ages 4–8. — Publisher’s Weekly
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E. Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.