Walla Wallan Michael Simon, 42, made a hard pivot in his approach to his culminating experience at Berklee College of Music in Boston because of the isolation COVID-19 induced.
He earned a master’s degree in music production with distinction in 2020 from Berklee for his efforts, but the road getting there was a tad bumpy.
He originally proposed traveling around and recording music by friends for an EP, but ultimately stayed home to keep his young family, his parents, himself and his Whitman College students from contracting the virus.
Instead, he recorded and produced an album entirely remotely from his Coffee Ring Studios in Walla Walla using various electronic programs and devices and the ingenuity of others involved in the project.
He enlisted friends with whom he had performed. He notes on Instagram at michaelsimonproject that it took lots of coffee and video conferencing while recordings were produced here and in Tennessee and Massachusetts.
The project is close to his heart. All the musicians, through remote collaboration, produced the remarkably lush, full-bodied, cohesive collection that considers isolation and solitude in the times of the coronavirus. No one listening could ever discern the musicians didn’t play in the same room at the same time and in fact had never played together before.
So in the earlier days of the global pandemic, in spring and summer 2020, Simon sang background vocals and played upright and electric basses, guitars, keys and percussion. He and enlisted friends Dave Chalfant on guitars and percussion, Brian Griffith on drums, Trevor Larkin on guitars, Katryna Nields as featured guest vocal, and Eric Stepanian on lead vocals. The work was mastered by Greg Calbi at Sterling Sound.
Some of the songs’ lyrics and music are co-written. Simon roughed out how a piece should sound, starting with the drums for a solid beat and tempo. He’d indicate generally to those playing guitar what he’d wanted the rhythm or lead to sound like and then cut each person loose to play how they chose based on their own styles.
A rough recording went out to individual players who shut off the track they were to play so they could add in their part. Layer by layer it came together.
One song became a duet because Simon felt it needed two voices to bring it fully alive. Simon and his wife, Leah Wilson-Velasco, had a hand in the lyrics to “Don’t Give Up” with Trevor Larkin. “Lullaby Tonight” closes the album on a more peaceful note, Simon said.
“Early in the pandemic, with all the terror and anxiety swirling in my head, I found myself holding my daughter and beginning to tear up at her bedtime as she sang a song to me. I realized that my 6-year-old was taking care of me, and that this was an intense source of strength in my life.
“The song (‘Lullaby Tonight’) is about parents who have had a hard time coping with the day asking for their child to sing them a lullaby tonight. The words are largely mine, the melody largely Eric’s, and from the outset we had intended this to feel close, intimate and more resolved than the other songs. Our guiding light here was the image of this being played in a Greenwich Village folk club in the 1960s,” Simon said.
The resulting extended-play recording, released on March 5, 2021, is The Michael Simon Project “Social Distancing: Four Songs of the Pandemic,” which features pop-rock and folk-style songs “Never Be the Same,” “Night Shift,” “Don’t Give Up on Me” and “Lullaby Tonight,” accessible on several platforms, including Apple Music, BandCamp, Spotify and Tidal.
“When left to my own devices, I tend to lean toward a driving pop/rock sound, but with significant contributions from jazz and Americana,” he said at berklee.edu/takenote.
“My main concern as a producer or musician is to use my craft to advance the narrative as best as I can, working with the other players and team to make the best version of that song with that artist.”
He said in a Berklee article: “Creating my culminating experience project entirely remotely left me really invigorated by the idea of being able to collaborate with people anywhere in the world.”
“It’s very inspiring to have geographic isolation be removed from the creative equation. I look forward to exploring this more, staying in touch with friends from around the world, and making music together.”
Simon recently received the Sweetwater Sound Award: Honoring Multicultural Diversity in Music Production. “I am very deeply honored and humbled to have won this award,” the Chicago native who grew up in Walla Walla said in a Take Note article in Berklee’s online publication.
“Music is such a great nexus for multicultural connections. For those intersections and cross-pollinations to be truly effective, I feel that the voices and intention behind the creation of the project have to be authentic.”
He’s a product of local schools, moving here with his family at age 1 and graduating from Walla Walla High School in 1998. The saxophone that Simon played throughout his school years here gave way to bass and guitar. Early musical influences include his dad, Richard “Dick” Simon, and uncle, Tom Simon.
Michael Simon earned a degree in music theory/composition in 2002 from Whitman where he’s a senior adjunct assistant professor of music in his 11th year there.
He is a studio music instructor of string and jazz bass and the music department audio engineer. An intermediate music technology class he teaches uses Ableton Live software. A first-year seminar he’s taught explores the intersection of music, technology and narrative.
Living in Boston for eight years he played close to 500 shows around the Eastern states as bassist, backing singer and lead guitarist with Stepanian, a touring pop-rock band. He was part of the release of full-length albums, “Autumn She Leaves” and “Wait out the Rain” and a concert DVD album, “Live at Club Passim.”
Boston was also the place where he refined his skills in production and engineering independently and at Sackamusic Studio.
He was an assistant engineer or mix engineer for releases by The Nields, The Boxcar Lilies, Eric Stepanian and others. The Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras chamber concerts had his independent recording engineer services.
Returning to Walla Walla, Simon founded the full-service Coffee Ring Studios for recording. He has produced and engineered releases by The B Side, Candace Brown, Eric Stepanian, Dabbles in Bloom, Bizarre Love Triangle, Humans Being, Rogue Lobster, Stepanian, Brandan Albano and others.
He is also recording engineer (and often live sound engineer) for the Walla Walla Symphony, Walla Walla Choral Society, Mid-Columbia Mastersingers and others.
He collaborated with area musicians to produce the “Tis the Season in the Valley” holiday music CD in 2018.
He has played upright and electric bass during performances with the Tom Simon Jazz Trio, Walla Walla Symphony, Phil Lynch and the Whitman College jazz faculty.
Find out more about him and his work at michaelsimonmusic.com.
