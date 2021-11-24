Walla Walla artist and owner of Sisk Landscape Construction Adam Sisk has an art opening at Brasserie Four, the French restaurant in downtown Walla Walla, on Sunday, Nov. 28, from 4-6 p.m.
The exhibit will feature 14 new Sisk landscapes in watercolor and India ink created in 2021 spanning winter to late summer and early fall.
Seven are large-scale India inks created this past winter. It also includes seven new landscapes from Bennington Lake from this late summer to early fall, Sisk said. They are a combination of India ink high-flow acrylics and watercolor.
The showing will also have 14 smaller landscapes he painted from 2003 to 2019.
The show will be up for three months from the opening date, Sisk said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.