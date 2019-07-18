The Apollo 11 moon landing occurred 50 years ago on July 20, 1969, making Saturday its 50th anniversary.
According to NASA there were more than half a billion people watching on television as Neil Armstrong descended the ladder on the lunar module to walk across the moon’s surface. “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind,” he famously said.
Armstrong and Aldrin explored the surface of the moon for 21/2 hours, collected samples and took photos and video of a landscape no human being had ever before explored.
One of the pieces of equipment they had for the lunar exploration was a special lunar television camera designed by Westinghouse Electric Corp. The images sent back to earth from the live video feed were unlike anything before depicted on film. The pitch blackness of space against the gray, craterous moon surface formed a ghostly backdrop as the world watched two pioneers walk across a new frontier.
What most people don’t know is only two of these specially designed cameras existed, and while one was bound for the moon, the other spent a day in the hands of a Walla Walla-born artist to help commemorate the event of global historic significance.
Local native Fred Norman Adams (1933-2014) took to painting at an early age, attended college in Los Angeles and afterwards enjoyed a successful career in illustration.
While working on the East Coast he received a rush commission for an illustration in the summer of 1969.
The subject of the illustration was the lunar landing, scheduled to be broadcast live for the entire world to see. It would be featured on the cover of “TV Guide” to commemorate a first in television history. He was only given four days to complete the illustration.
Adams was known for his realistic sensibilities and attention to detail. He was instructed to highlight the lunar module, the astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin, and the television camera that would be recording the historic event. While Adams was provided reference photos of the astronauts in their suits and the lunar module, there were no photos available of the television camera.
This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and an event of historic proportions: he had to get these details right, and the camera was a critical detail.
While one of the priceless cameras headed to the moon, the second headed to Adams’ studio. Somehow he convinced NASA, reluctantly, to let him borrow the priceless piece of equipment for a day.
In a July 24, 1969, U-B article Adams said, “they were very much concerned about how well I’d take care of it, and I must have had a dozen calls that day about how careful I was being and when I’d return it.”
The finished piece is detailed and effective, from the texture of the moon’s surface to the astronauts faces visible inside their helmets. “A Walk on the Moon,” despite being a rush job, is arguably the most well-known piece from Adams’ extensive body of work.
In 1976 Adams returned to Walla Walla, where he would live and continue painting for the rest of his life. His work has been featured in many publications, including “Reader’s Digest,” “Boys’ Life,” “Saturday Evening Post,” “True Magazine,” “Argosy,” and many others. He also illustrated dozens of book covers and became an accomplished wildlife painter. He went on to co-author a reference book called “Drawing Animals,” which is now in its 30th anniversary edition.
Adams depicted local historical themes like mountain men, fur trappers and local tribes. A series of these paintings were made into prints to support Fort Walla Walla Museum at its annual Mountain Man Rendezvous in the 1980s.
Other paintings he created for the museum feature Lewis and Clark exchanging gifts with Chief Yellept of the Walla Wallas, Col. Steptoe riding into battle and several key artifacts from the collection.
He served on the museum’s board of directors from 2008-2012 and donated many of his original paintings and art prints during this period. He died on July 4, 2014.
In honor of this historic event, Fort Walla Walla Museum has on display Adams’ illustration, “A Walk on the Moon.”
This one-of-a-kind piece is a real treasure with great history and a local tie that links Walla Walla to the moon and back again.
Find out more at info@fwwm.org or fwwm.org.