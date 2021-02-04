This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Walla Walla Guitar Festival and in a normal year the celebration would be soon.
But when it comes to packing 300-400 folks into The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center ballroom for a night of strumming, picking and jamming, this is anything but a normal year.
With restrictions on indoor gatherings in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the usual March date is out. October is being considered as a fallback date, but with support funding from severely depleted local lodging tax coffers in doubt, that may silence the festival for this year.
Founded in 2012 as a single-day festival, over the past nine years the Guitar Fest has become a cherished regional event, traditionally held in downtown Walla Walla on the second full weekend in March.
And while there’s always a big concert event at the heart of it, there are also dozens of small events held in venues around downtown, within walking distance of each other.
The March timing has been a mixed blessing, recently. In 2020 the second weekend in March was the exact time that things began to shut down in Washington in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Some of the 30 bands from around the Pacific Northwest and elsewhere scheduled to play had already arrived in town, some were flying in at that moment, and some were forced to bow out.
Hotel rooms had been arranged, the ballroom at The Marcus Whitman had been rented and the smaller venues were prepared to welcome scores of music-lovers. And everything had already been paid for, said Robin Barrett.
The Walla Walla county resident is the festival founder and founding member of the band Coyote Kings, a top blues band that has received top accolades from blues societies in the Northwest for its recordings.
The 2020 festival was allowed to move ahead, although attendance was considerably reduced. The event “was wounded but not killed, and was a success,” considering the circumstances, Barrett said.
This year, what was planned to be a gala 10th anniversary festival can’t take place on the traditional March weekend, due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions. Barrett plans to move the event to the first weekend in October, hoping that crowds will be able to gather again by that time.
But even if restrictions on gatherings are lifted, financial problems may prevent this year’s festival from happening. Typically, ticket sales support a little less than half of the costs of the festival. In the past, the rest of the budget has been funded by local lodging tax dollars distributed advisory committees, with the city of Walla Walla funding the lion’s share and additional contributions coming from county and Port lodging tax coffers.
This year, however, the availability of those “heads in beds” tax funds has been drastically reduced as potential tourists opt to stay close to home.
In terms of 2020 funding, the March event date actually worked in favor of the Guitar Festival. The event had received $21,432 from Walla Walla’s lodging tax revenue and spent it early in the year on advance festival costs.
Other lodging tax recipients were not so lucky, with many seeing their partially unspent grants slashed in June as the magnitude of the plummet in tourism revenue became clear.
For 2021, according to Barrett, only $3,000 in city lodging tax dollars was granted. And at that rate, he says, the festival cannot go forward.
Because booking acts from around the country and making all of the logistical arrangements for such an event takes time, Barrett says he needs to be certain by the beginning of August that COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings will be lifted in October, and that significant additional funding can be found.
According to Walla Walla Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain “the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee’s consensus was the lodging tax revenue supported the Guitar Festival at a substantial amount for years 2018-2020, to support the event as it was getting established, but it was time for the Guitar Festival to become more self-sustaining.”
The reduction in funding is not unique to the Guitar Festival, she explained. For example, the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival also received more lodging tax funds in previous years. As the event became more self-sustaining the amount allocated was reduced. It was not allocated any lodging tax revenues for 2021. A decision about its viability for this spring will be made in March.
The bottom line is that to hold the Guitar Festival in October as tentatively planned, Walla Walla must be in a COVID-19 reopening phase that allows crowds to gather, and the funding shortfall will have to be made up somehow.
Whatever happens, Barrett says, “It has been an honor to bring joy and prosperity to my home town over the years through the Walla Walla Guitar Festival.
“It is with a heavy heart that I have to say that unless additional funding comes through the 10th anniversary Walla Walla Guitar Festival is in serious doubt.”