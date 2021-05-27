Walla Walla Guitar Festival's 10th year. It's on like Donkey Kong.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the longtime festival was canceled in 2020 or this print.
"We couldn't do it in March, but dammit, this is the 10th anniversary, so we're gonna by God do it in October," founder Robin Barrett posted on Facebook.
A variety of performances are set for Oct. 15-16 in the downtown area with many favorite groups from the last 10 years.
Confirmations have come in from the following performers: Curtis Salgado, Rae Gordon, Kevin Selfe & the Tornadoes, Barrett's band Coyote Kings with Tiphony Dames, The Stacy Jones Band, Diego Romero and The Wasteland Kings.
More are expected for the 10th anniversary, Barrett said.
The LARGE Show and opening concert will be in The Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center ballroom, the Kick-off Party, Pre-Fest Jam and the Youth Jam on Sunday, all at VFW Post 992, the Acoustic Showcase, Guitar Crawl, and all the participating venues downtown.
Tickets and hotel/festival packages are available at wallawallaguitarfestival.ticketbud.com/2021.