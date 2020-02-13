2020 Walla Walla Guitar Festival is slated for March 13-15 in the downtown Walla Walla area.
The ninth annual festival will feature 25 bands in 10 venues, all within walking distance, said promoter/organizer Robin Barrett.
A few of the artists invited to perform are Sugaray Rayford, Randy McAllister, Artur Menezes, Barrett’s band Coyote Kings w/Tiphony Dames, Cytrus, Retro Radio, Gary Tackett & Full Moon Rude, The Blake Noble Band, The Bobby Patterson Band, The Dirt Angels, Billy Stoops, SideStep, Gary Winston & The Real Deal, Diego Romero, Be Tricky, Pamela Benton, Mary McPage, The Wasteland Kings, Winston Ingersoll Revival, Norman Baker & The Backroads, Mike Wagoner, Terry Lamont, Chris Ward, Wayne White, Gary & Erika Winston and Vaughn Jensen.
For tickets and other details, see wallawallaguitarfestival.ticketbud.com/.