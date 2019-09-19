MILTON-FREEWATER — Walla Walla Friends of Acoustic Music will host a traditional old-time community contra dance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Timberrib, 84847 Winesap Road.
Beginners are encouraged to attend — experience is not necessary. Instruction starts at 7 p.m. The steps to contras, squares and other dances are taught by several callers and live music is performed by the Wednesday Night Band.
General admission is $5, or $3 for WWFAM members.
Participants are encouraged to bring finger foods. Do not wear boots or spiked heel shoes on the dance floor and bring separate shoes for indoors.
A complete schedule and directions are available at wwfam.org. For more information, call Howard Ostby at 541-938-7403 or Dan Clark at 509-522-0399.