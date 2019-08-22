Music, food, fun, a demo derby and bronc busting. It must be fair time.
The 153rd Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days kicks off next week with five straight days of festivities at the County Fairgrounds on Orchard Street.
The official start of the fair will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday as exhibit halls, midway rides, food stands and other attractions kick into high gear.
At 7 p.m. that evening will be the annual fair concert with Chris Janson taking the stage as this year’s headliner with Jackson Michael as the opening act.
The music will continue with concerts each night on the Inland Cellular Stage just off the midway. Admission is included in the fairgrounds ticket price.
Artists lined up for this year are Gary Winston & The Real Deal at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday followed by Stompin’ Ground and Color Blind on Aug. 29, Whiskey Creek Band and Russell Dickerson on Aug. 30, Killian and Soul Asylum on Aug. 31 and Jojo’s Mojos followed by Su Majestad La Brissa on Sept. 1, the fair’s closing night.
A new feature of the nightly concerts will be a private-access section in front of the stage called The Oasis for ages 21 and up. The sectioned-off pit includes a private entrance to the Ketch Pen Beer Garden as well as private bathrooms. The ticket price will be $30, which includes fair admission.
Other major attractions of the 153rd edition of the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days will be the Walla Walla Valley Honda Demolition Derby on Aug. 29 and the PRCA Rodeo starting Aug. 30 through Sept. 1.
Another major event during the fair is the annual Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days Parade starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 through downtown Walla Walla. Just before the event will be a children’s parade at 9:45 a.m. also in downtown Walla Walla. Judy Frazier, Walla Walla native and gold card member of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, will be this year’s parade marshal.
During the fair’s five-day run, daily special attractions will include the Blue Mountain Old Iron Club antique tractor show, a display of horse-drawn wagons and carriages, the Kids Farm Center and, of course, exhibits of handiworks, crafts, livestock and other goods.
Along with all the other reasons to visit the fair, near the top of the list is the chance to sample the many tasty treats offered along the midway each day and night.
And if you’re on a diet, well, you can always get back on track next week.
One of the best parts of strolling past the food stands is something that comes absolutely free, the wonderful smells wafting from the grills, cookers and kettles. If only somebody could figure out a way to bottle that smell ...
Speaking to a reporter in 2016, Pule Dollente at the Kama’aina Grill had a quick comeback when he heard that remark.
“We’re working with Nordstrom’s for the cologne,” he quipped.