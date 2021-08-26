Doug and Margie Krueger will lead the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days Parade as the the 2020 and 2021 parade marshals.
The event, presented by Baker Boyer Bank, is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and will go through historic downtown Walla Walla.
This year's Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days theme is “Stars and Stripes and Country Nights.” It runs Sept. 1-5.
Event coordinators are excited for the long-standing community activity, said Kelly Gasseling in a release.
To date, there are more than 150 entries in the parade. As this is a royalty reunion year, the parade will feature past royalty members from each year dating back to 1955.
Late parade entries can be made with a $20 late fee, Gasseling said. The online registration form is at wallawallafairgrounds.com, or pick one up at the main office at 363 Orchard St. at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds. Parade spots are limited.
For more information, contact 509-527-3247 or info@wallawallafairgrounds.com.