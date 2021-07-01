Walla Walla County Rural Library District is offering a summer reading program that started Monday, June 28, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 14, according to Executive Director Rhonda Gould.
To participate in the College Place Library summer reading program, log 10 hours of reading for the chance to win prizes. Free books will be given out at sigh-up and when participants complete their first log. Sign up at wwrurallib.ent.sirsi.net.
Events, while supplies last, will occur at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays for Prescott; 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays for Touchet; and 4:30 p.m. Thursdays for College Place at Lions Park.
Featured activities are:
June 29-July 1, binoculars craft; July 6-8, sensory pain bags; July 13-15, galaxy jars; July 20-22, masking tape art project; July 27-29, water jumping activity; and Aug. 3-5, construction paper collage.
Special events with free admission are on the calendar:
Jeff Evans with Simply Magic will give shows at:
July 8, 5 p.m. Prescott Library; and on July 9, 10 a.m. Lions Park in College Place, 12:30 p.m. at Burbank Library and 3 p.m. at Touchet Library.
Chris Fascione, storyteller and juggler will perform: July 26, 4 p.m., Lions Park in College Place; and on July 27, 11 a.m. at Burbank, 1:30 p.m. at Touchet Library and at 4 p.m. at Prescott Library.
For more details, contact College Place Library at collegeplace@wwcrld.org and 509-545-6549; Burbank Library at burbank@wwcrld.org and 509-394-2329; Touchet Library at touchet@wwcrld.org or 509-849-2411; and Prescott Library at prescott@wwcrld.org.