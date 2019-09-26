Ooooooooooo! Walla Walla Corn Maze, 853 Five Mile Road, a going concern since 1999, opens tonight and continues through Halloween night.
Hours are 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, 6-10 p.m. Fridays; 2-10 p.m. Saturdays and 4-8 p.m. Sundays.
Admission is free for those 3 years old and younger and who must be with a parent or guardian; $5 for those 4-11 years old, who must be accompanied by an adult 16 and older; $8 for those 12 and older. Payment is by cash or check only.
Those in the military and first responders who bring a badge or ID will be admitted free.
Scary nights, at $10 per trip and no refunds once inside the maze, will be Oct. 17-20, 24-27, 30 and 31. The site will not be open Oct. 28-29.
To get there head east on Isaacs Avenue to the Mill Creek Y, take Five Mile Road on right, one mile to last house on the left.
Attendees should bring their own flashlights.
Leon and Jan Filan founded Walla Walla Corn Maze, drawing inspiration from a farming magazine. They opened the first maze with a simple path. Concessions ran out of an old wood shed.
The maze has grown and evolved as each year the Filan family raises the bar with more elaborate designs and obstacles. For more details, see wallawallacornmaze.com or call 525-4798.