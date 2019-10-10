Walla Walla Corn Maze, 853 Five Mile Road, runs through Halloween night.
Hours are 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, 6-10 p.m. Fridays; 2-10 p.m. Saturdays; and 4-8 p.m. Sundays.
Admission is free for those 3 years old and younger and who must be with a parent or guardian; $5 for those 4-11 years old, who must be accompanied by an adult 16 and older; and $8 for those 12 and older. Payment is by cash or check only.
Those in the military and first responders who bring a badge or ID will be admitted free.
Scary nights, at $10 per trip and no refunds once inside the maze, will be Oct. 17-20, 24-27, 30 and 31. The site will not be open Oct. 28-29. For more details, see wallawallacornmaze.com or call 525-4798.