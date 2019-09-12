A popular fall fundraiser has been rebranded from a “tour” to the “Pond & Garden Experience” because it is so much more than a tour, said Brad McMasters, outreach and events coordinator with nonprofit Walla Walla Community Hospice.
The number of live musicians and working artists has been beefed up at various gardens and Washington State University master gardeners will host one site, offer brief tutorials and be available to answer gardening questions.
Last year saw the addition of a complimentary wine flight for attendees older than 21 at Castillo de Feliciano Vineyard & Winery. Food for purchase will be there from Haute Stuff Catering, he said.
The 18th annual self-guided tour runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. The $25 admission fee for those 12 and older comes with a wristband and a program with a map detailing each of 10 gardens in the Walla Walla Valley participating in the fundraiser. Tickets are limited, and must be purchased in advance online, in the Hospice office, 1067 E. Isaacs Ave., and at Bright’s Candies, 11 E. Main St.
The $12,500 raised last year went into Hospice’s general fund to help pay for community outreach, end-of-life care planning workshops, expansive grief and bereavement support opportunities and other activities.
At several points along the tour, tables are set up with volunteers to answer questions and help guide guests. Items donated by artists and craft artisans will be available for raffle drawings at multiple locations, ranging from original paintings and photography to whimsical metal, glass, and concrete garden art. Metal art, fused glass, steppingstones, painted rock ladybug sets, succulent plantings, specialty note and greeting cards, are among items to be sold.
Participating vendors are Czyhold Metal Designs, furniture and jewelry, Walla Walla; TriCycled Treasures, recycled outdoor art, Walla Walla; Morando Sculptures, concrete sculptures, Richland; Doozy Bug, fused glass, Richland; Step on This Stepping Stones, Coeur d’Alene; Harmony Gardens, Dayton; Black & White Photographic Arts, Dayton; Anvil Annie, Milton-Freewater; Walla Walla Nursery, plants, Milton-Freewater; Walla Walla Community Hospice, garden-related merchandise.
A fleet of artists will be at various sites during the day: Todd Telander, oil painting; Ellen Heath, watercolor; Jess Portas, ceramic pottery; Ariel Anderson, Mixed Media; Debbie Antes, oil and acrylic paintings; Becci Lubbers, acrylic painting, impressionist;
Local musicians participating are Scott and Anne Sumner, guitar and vocals; Ted Willey, guitar, electric jazz; Mari Gisele, guitar and vocals; bIG fONT, acoustic trio; Phil Lynch, classical guitar.