Auditions for “Romeo & Juliet: A Comedy by William Shakespeare” will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the China Pavilion at Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way.
The first read through will be 4 p.m. Oct. 4.
Rehearsals will be 3-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, Oct. 7-Nov. 27.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 5-7 and a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 1.
“This will not be your average tale of star-crossed lovers ‘filled with woe,’” said director Kevin Loomer.
“The fact is that William Shakespeare wrote far more comedy into this play than is usually squeezed out in production. Without disturbing its text, we are going to squeeze this one for all the laughs we can find.
“We promise, this will be the funniest ‘tragedy’ you’ve experienced in some time. We think Will would approve.”
There are many roles to be filled and a few may be doubled up.
Some genders may be swapped as well. As always WWCC students get preference, but the whole of the local community is invited to audition. Read the play and come prepared to cold read and have some fun. Call 527-4317 for more information.