Effective immediately, Walla Walla Choral Society members wishing to rehearse and perform will be required to show written proof of being fully vaccinated, said WWCS Board of Directors President Bob Schumacher in a release.
The board made the decision by vote at its Sept. 21 meeting when reconsidering COVID-19 guidelines it established for in-person rehearsals for its “Our Songs of Joy” winter concert.
“The Board is very concerned with the extremely high rate of spread of the various COVID-19 variants in the Walla Walla Valley community and the potential impact this could have on all singers participating in rehearsals, as well as on audiences at our concerts and presentations,” Schumacher said.
“As hard as our first rehearsal participants tried, it was obvious that some of the protocols were not followed, giving the Board concern over the well-being of all at the rehearsal. In addition, and to date, 16 previous members of WWCS have decided not to participate in ‘Our Songs of Joy’ rehearsals and concert, many of them stating their unwillingness to participate until all participating choir members are fully vaccinated.”
This motion becomes effective immediately and will apply to all persons who attend rehearsals, beginning on Sept. 27, 2021, and continuing until further notice. Fully vaccinated singers must show their vaccination certificate, or a photo of it, to the Board member at the registration table upon entering the rehearsal hall and signing the attendance sheet. Singers who cannot or choose not to show such proof are asked to remain at home.
