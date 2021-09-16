The Walla Walla Choral Society Board decided in a special meeting on Sept. 7 to go ahead with rehearsals in which every participant must be masked.
In-person weekly rehearsals started on Monday, Sept. 13, at Walla Walla Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.
“In order to make this happen under a safe and cautious manner, we have decided that all singers, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a face mask that meets CDC guidelines at all times during the rehearsal,” said board President Bob Schumacher.
The board specified that plastic face shields, bandanas, handkerchiefs and other similar substitutes are unacceptable. The mask must meet the other requirements of the CDC.
“As important as the choice of mask, is the need to wear it properly, totally covering the nose and mouth at all times,” Schumacher said. The Board ordered a CDC-approved mask with extra room in the face that will be provided soon to those wanting one. In the meantime, wear a mask that meets CDC guidelines, Schumacher said.
Other protocols in place include the use of hand sanitizers, proper spacing with chairs facing forward, open doors and the cleaning of all items that will be touched, before and after use. Those arriving at their first attendance must sign a COVID-19 and variants waiver.
Rehearsals will be shortened to 50 minutes maximum as the group follows the guidelines of other singing organizations to minimize exposure. A two-rehearsal per night routine may be adapted, depending on how much progress is made.
The board is committed to producing a Christmas concert, even if performed outdoors or with limited audience seating, a shortened program or other options.
“Time will tell how this will all be manifested as we move forward. We are just excited to see you all and have you meet Jenelle Westerbeck, your new artistic director,” Schumacher said in a letter to society members.
For more information about rehearsals and other details, contact Schumacher at schumacb1@gmail.com or Chuck Templeton at templeton@whitman.edu or online see wwchoralsociety.org/.
The board will meet again on Sept. 21 to review progress and consider options.
