In anticipation of the new season, Walla Walla Choral Society Board members have updated the WWCS website at wwchoralsociety.org.
All registrations are to be done online rather than in person, said board member Linda Fry in a release. For instructions, click on the link “How do I join WWCS?” Registrants will receive copies of the music for the “Our Songs of Joy” concert planned for Nov. 28-29.
Membership dues help the society establish a realistic budget for the fiscal year, July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022, added board member Chuck Templeton.
Board members are contacting those who bought tickets for the “Good Vibrations” concert in spring 2020 because of some confusion. Gesa Power House Theatre sent a notice on the issue, too. The purchased “Good Vibrations” tickets were automatically converted to the “Our Songs of Joy” concert, said Fry. The Sunday or Monday days of the performances and seats remain unchanged.
Tickets can be held for the “Good Vibrations” concert instead of “Our Songs of Joy.” If unable to attend the concert WWCS offers the option to transfer the value of the tickets to a donation.
Community help and support keeps the group solvent. A “donate to the Choral Society” option is available on the WWCS site.
For further details about tickets and changes, contact the Power House Theatre at 509-529-6500 or info@phtww.org.
Rehearsals are coming up. The plan is to hold the first practice at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, in the Walla Walla Presbyterian Church fellowship hall, 325 S. First Ave. With concerns related to COVID-19, some restrictions will be in place. More details will be released later.
“ ... For now, we just want to say that we are excited to have you all back and we look forward to making music together once again,” Fry said.
She indicated new Artistic Director Jenelle Anderson has jumped into her role as director, has many ideas developing and looks forward to the start of the season. “We are equally as excited to begin singing with her,” Fry added.
The board is reassessing COVID-19 protocols and will notify members immediately after its Aug. 17 meeting.