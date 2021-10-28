Walla Walla Choral Society

The Walla Walla Choral Society meets for rehearsal at 7 p.m. Monday nights in the Walla Walla Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 325 S. First Ave.

 Walla Walla Choral Society, courtesy

The Walla Walla Choral Society board of directors has postponed the "Our Songs of Joy" concerts set for Nov. 28-29.

Board President Bob Schumacher said the unanimous decision followed a discussion with singers who have been rehearsing for the concerts since September.

"During this discussion it was made clear by our members that there is a prevalent feeling of discomfort with the safety of both singers and audience regarding the closeness of the stage to the audience and the density of seating in the Gesa Power House Theatre," he said.

With just 20-21 singers rehearsing for the concerts, the quality of size and sound previously attained can't be met with the level of excellence they strive to represent the Walla Walla Choral Society, Schumacher said.

The choir will continue to meet at 7 p.m. on Monday nights in the Walla Walla Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 325 S. First Ave., to sing as a community and prepare to possibly perform at smaller venues in the Walla Walla Valley when and if opportunities present themselves.

All who have been vaccinated are invited to participate in these rehearsals simply to enjoy the fellowship of others and make a joyful sound, he said.

 

Tags

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

Load comments