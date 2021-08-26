With the delta variant driving an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, Walla Walla Choral Society board members have moved the first in-person rehearsal of the season from Aug. 30 to Sept. 13, from 7-9 p.m. at Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 325 S. First Ave.
"This decision was made with an abundance of caution and concern over these rising cases in our community," emailed board President Bob Schumacher.
The board will hold a special, mid-cycle meeting in early September to review the number of new cases per day and the possibilities of rehearsing in person with appropriate protocols or other decisions that are in the best interest of the community’s health and the preservation of the group's singing legacy, Schumacher said.
Chuck Templeton, board secretary-treasurer, requests that those planning to attend the first rehearsal register as soon as possible using the form at wwchoralsociety.org, even if they have registered in the past. Click on “How Do I Join WWCS?"