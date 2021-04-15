Excitement is palpable for the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival Board, which has determined to offer live, in-person concerts in June.
Timothy Christie, WWCMF founder and artistic director, said in a newsletter that after a year bereft of concerts, the group will host them on June 22, 26 and 29 and July 3.
Events will be outdoors for the most part and offer the accepted COVID-19 physical distancing between seats.
"It won't be possible to present a full June schedule of open rehearsals, kids' concerts, outreach events and the wide array of ticketed series and events you have come to expect in a normal season," Christie said. "But we will be able to offer music as it was meant to be experienced, live and in person. And that is a start."
More details will be posted to the website, wwcmf.org, in coming weeks, including when to expect ticket sales.