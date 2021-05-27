Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival Founder & Artistic Director Timothy Christie said WWCMF will present five programs between June 22 and July 3.
The organization partnered with five wineries to stage performances outdoors.
Visit wwcmf.org for tickets and information. The Stimulus Pass includes five events on one ticket. Dinner will be available onsite at Abeja and Valdemar Estates before the performances on June 29, 30 and July 3.
2021 concerts include:
- Tuesday, June 22, 522 Days, Foundry Vineyards. On that date it will have been a 522 days since WWCMF’s last live, in-person concert. They will celebrate the return with a world premiere of a work by composer Kenji Bunch, a rarely heard American masterpiece, and the “String Quintet in G, Op. 111” by Brahms.
- Thursday, June 24, Full-Portrait of an Artist, Pepper Bridge Winery. Violin teacher and student Andrew Jennings and Timothy Christie will perform with Gail Jennings on piano.
- Saturday, June 26, Little and Late, Revelry Vintners. WWCMF musicians explore masterpieces by Black composers, including George Walker’s “1st String Quartet.”
- Tuesday, June 29/Wednesday June 30, L’appropriation du Monde, Abeja Winery. For French composer and member of Les Six Darius Milhaud, the discovery of American jazz was akin to the creation of a new world.
- Saturday, July 3, To Bow and To Bend, Valdemar Estates. The 2021 festival will close with Aaron Copland’s masterpiece, “Appalachian Spring.”