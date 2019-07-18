JOSEPH, Ore. — Walla Wallan Derek Kolbaba is a hometown hero in Joseph.
Depending on his schedule, he may come to town and compete at the highest levels of bull riding when Chief Joseph Days takes place next week.
The classic Western town swells to 10 times its normal size when thousands of visitors come in for the six-day Chief Joseph Days.
The 74th annual celebration starts at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday with a bucking horse stampede down Main Street.
Chief Joseph Days board member Diane Witherrite, a former Chief Joseph Days court princess, said “Kicking off the event with bucking horses stampeding down Main Street just seems like the right way to get everyone in the spirit.”
Stock contractor John Growney of Growney Brothers first provided stock animals to Chief Joseph Days in 1989. Today, the stock is provided by Tim Bridwell, but Growney still makes a point to go to Joseph every year, according to a release.
“Of all the rodeos I traveled to in my career, Chief Joseph Days is the one I looked forward to the most,” said Growney. “Joseph is like a second home to me.”
Chief Joseph Days turns the end-of-the-road agricultural and timber community into a world-class sports destination with a rodeo that has seen national recognition from Cowboys & Indians Magazine, and regional recognition from a host of publications.
Winning “Best Medium Size Rodeo” for the Columbia Circuit in 2018, Chief Joseph Days holds its own with even the biggest rodeos, making a Top 10 Must See Rodeo list with the likes of the Pendleton Round-Up, Calgary Stampede and Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Chief Joseph Days was founded in 1946 by stock contractor Harley Tucker.
The celebration includes four nights of PRCA rodeo at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, just west of Main Street in Joseph.
Many cowboys hold world standings in their events.
The best will go on to compete at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December, the Super Bowl of rodeo.
Chief Joseph Days is named for the famed Nez Percé chief, and honors the Nez Percé history of Wallowa County.
One of the distinguishing elements of Chief Joseph Days is the participation of Nez Percé tribal members from around the region who make the annual trip to participate in the Grand Parade down Main Street and the pre-rodeo show Saturday night.
A popular event open to the public, the Nez Percé Friendship Feast, held on July 27, will feature buffalo, salmon and native dancing and presentations. The Friendship Feast is held at the encampment adjacent to the rodeo grounds.
According to Growney, coming to Chief Joseph Days “is more than a rodeo. It’s experiencing the ranching industry, seeing cattle and horses everywhere, as you drive into the Wallowa Valley. It’s seeing the Nez Percé in full regalia. It’s the experience of going into the Old West.”
Kolbaba spent his first decade in Joseph before moving with his mother, brother and new stepfather to Walla Walla, but Kolbaba will always consider Joseph and its hometown rodeo, Chief Joseph Days, where it all began.
“Chief Joseph Days was the first rodeo I ever watched, probably before I was old enough to talk,” he said.
His rodeo roots go back to great-grandfather Harley Tucker, Hall of Fame stock contractor and event founder.
“It fueled my fire for wanting to compete in rodeo,” said Kolbaba.
Kolbaba has been a professional bull rider since age 18. The Walla Walla High School rodeo state champion in bull riding is currently ranked eighth in world standings for the Professional Bull Riders.
With $1 million in prize money awarded to the world titleholder, there’s a lot of motivation to focus his energies in the PBR, rather than rodeo.
Kolbaba is ranked in the Top 35 bull riders from around the world, and qualifies to compete in the “Unleash the Beef Tour” sponsored by the PBR.
He estimates there’s about a 1,500-2,000 point difference between him and the current bull rider ranked in the number one spot.
“So, maybe I’m a couple really good weekends away from catching him,” he said.
Whether Kolbaba competes in Chief Joseph Days depends on what other rodeos are going on the same weekend, and how easy it is to travel between rodeos to make it back to Joseph.
Kolbaba is entered for Wednesday night’s performance this year, but will be competing in Salt Lake City the prior weekend, and then will need to be in Montana for another rodeo the following weekend, leaving his chances for making it to Chief Joseph Days pretty slim. “Things would have to go badly in Salt Lake City to allow me the time to make it to Joseph Days,” said Kolbaba.
For more information, visit chiefjosephdays.com.